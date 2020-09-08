Well, kiss my biceps! Blackballed NFL star Colin Kaepernick is included in this year’s update to the popular ‘Madden NFL’ franchise, and you can play him for any team.

It’s stunning (and quite possibly a terrible idea) that NFL football returns in just a couple days, as Thursday night the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Houston Texans, and the Niners will play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday afternoon. And with each new football season comes a new iteration of the Madden NFL football video game from Redwood City-based Electronic Arts. The Madden franchise is known for its photorealistic representation of football stadiums and game-watching experience, but the most unique aspect thus far to the latest incarnation Madden NFL 21 does not reflect current reality at all. KRON 4 reports that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been added to Madden 21, and while he remains unsigned in real-world NFL football, in Madden you can play him as quarterback for any NFL team.

One more reason to not buy Madden 21. Every play is probably Kaepernick throwing to Shaun King on a slant pattern. No thanks. pic.twitter.com/7nLWA2PRX4 — 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚁𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚖𝚊𝚗 🇺🇸 (@RLRottman) September 8, 2020

Conservatives on Twitter are not taking the news well. Kaepernick, of course, has not played in the NFL since 2016 and the controversy over his National Anthem kneeling protest.

But above we see what Kaepernick looks like in the game, from Electronic Arts’ sports game division EA Sports. “Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” the company said in a colorblock text statement on Twitter. “Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football.”

When Colin Kaepernick scores on Madden 21, his signature celebration is a Black Power fist@BRGaming 🎮 @brgridiron



(via @jordanheckff)pic.twitter.com/GDZu8rS05o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

The video game is already available in the wild, and Kaepernick’s addition is similar to the normal updates the game gets routinely when players get traded and such. Users are already posting their images and video, and as we see from this Bleacher Report tweet, his touchdown celebration is no longer a bicep kiss. Instead, he gives a Black Power fist in celebration of a TD.

Free agent QB Colin Kaepernick will have a higher Madden rating than the following starting QBs: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. https://t.co/XRZKPVKHCr — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2020

Users are also noticing that Kapernick has better skill set ratings than many current starting quarterbacks, including the now-Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. So Kaepernick did get some love (and marketing) here, but he did not get the famed “cover athlete” distinction on the game’s packaging. That honor went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson which is probably for the best. The player depicted on the cover often goes on to have a dreadful season, a phenomenon colloquially known as “the Madden Curse.”



Related: Now the NFL Is Practically Begging Teams to Sign Colin Kaepernick [SFist]



Image: EA Sports via Twitter