- Most evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for western Marin County around the Woodward Fire, but day-trippers are being told to stay away this holiday weekend. There is still smoke in the air and the firefight is ongoing around Inverness and Point Reyes. [CBS SF]
- The Chronicle has an at-times harrowing hour-by-hour chronicle of the Hennessey Fire's path of destruction through Napa and Solano County. The piece collects stories from evacuated residents, and includes a collision between two cars and two terrified horses. [Chronicle]
- A National Guardsman assigned to the LNU Complex needed to be rescued by helicopter Wednesday afternoon after slipping and falling down a 100-foot ravine in a remote area west of Healdsburg. The man became stuck in rough terrain and seriously injured his leg. [CBS SF]
- A 12-story hotel and office building is slated for approval on mid-Market, next door to the newly renovated Strand Theater, but demand for more hotel rooms and office space is anyone's guess. [Socketsite]
- Card rooms and casinos in San Jose are getting to reopen with outdoor gambling. [ABC 7]
- Residents of a retirement home in Palo Alto are making noise about the presence of 4G and 5G cell towers next to and on top of their home. [CBS SF]
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park will be closed for at least a year. [Chronicle]
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted to Instagram that he and his entire family had been infected with COVID-19, and he's telling people to be cautious about who you have over to your house. [New York Times]
- Hurricane Nana made landfall this morning on the coast of Belize, and other storms are lining up in the Atlantic. [WTVD]
Photo: Alexis Marts