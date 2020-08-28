- While Big Basin Redwoods State Park was ravished by the CZU Lightning fire, two of the park's tallest redwoods appear to have survived — and "remain generally healthy." The California State Parks released an update Friday afternoon on the historic park, citing that its two tallest redwoods — the Mother of the Forest and the Father of the Forest trees — weren't destroyed and are objectively thriving; the park’s wastewater plant also managed to get through the fire intact. [SFGATE]
- Berkeley is set to hold the first of three community meetings starting Monday that will discuss plans for the Ashby and North Berkeley BART stations. These open forum meetings are meant to help“create a community-driven plan to improve access to these stations for everyone and provide much-needed affordable housing," a statement from the City of Berkeley reads, per KPIX. [KPIX]
- You're not the only one wondering why smoke continues to worsen the air quality in San Francisco, despite the fact that the Lightning Complex fires are more contained. Between erratic wind patterns and lingering burns, don't expect crystal clear skies for some time: "People confuse fire containment with it being expunged or put out," says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, adding "it just means they put a perimeter around the fire, but it can still burn up to that perimeter." [ABC7]
- In solidarity with BLM, Dance Mission Theater recently announced the “Reparations Program”; more information on the program can be found at dancemissiontheater.org/reparations. [Mission Local]
- A San Jose stabbing victim has died of his wounds; this makes it the 25th homicide the city has had this year. [SFBay.ca]
- Though San Francisco is planning to allow businesses like nail salons and barbershops to reopen (for outdoor services) this coming Tuesday, Alameda County and Contra Costa County are getting a head start with them — and allowing those businesses, in addition to others, to start outside services today. [KRON4]
- If you're looking to improve your face-mask fashion — without sacrificing efficacy — check out these picks from some of SF's top chefs. [Eater SF]
- Here are some ways to help out firefighters, farmers and field workers, and refugees before clinking glasses to the weekend. [The Bold Italic / 7x7/ Thrillist]
Image: L.L. Kern