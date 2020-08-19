A San Francisco man was arraigned for murder and other crimes Wednesday in connection with a police chase that ended in a horrific crash on Saturday in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood that killed a 63-year-old Pittsburg man.

20-year-old Paris Powell was allegedly spotted in the Mission Bay area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday driving a black Audi A3 that was believed to be connected to a robbery in the East Bay. As the Chronicle reported, police tried to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit began, which led onto the freeway, and police then lost sight of the vehicle in the Ingleside District. Minutes later, the chase ended with the Audi allegedly running a red light and smashing into a maroon Toyota minivan traveling north on Prague Street to Geneva Avenue. Reports of the collision came in around 7:40 p.m.

Video obtained by the Chronicle shows the violent collision when the Audi failed to stop at the red light with cars in the intersection.

Video shows moment of impact in horrific, deadly SF crash that led to murder charge.



The victim who died in the crash has been identified as Fred Robino of Pittsburg. Two other passengers in Robino's car, a 57-year-old woman from Bay Point and a 35-year-old woman were also seriously injured, as were four passengers in Powell's vehicle.

As the Examiner reports, Powell appears to have been taking some young friends for a ride at the time the chase began, as the sports car was packed with five people in total. Others injured were an 18-year-old man, two 15-year-old girls, and a 16-year-old girl.

Per the Chronicle, Powell was also injured, and allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot, but he was apprehended nearby and treated for his injuries before being booked in jail. He was booked on suspicion of homicide, evading a peace officer resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in serious injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child endangerment, hit-and-run involving an injury, hit-and-run, carrying a concealed firearm, evading a peace officer resulting in bodily injury, and resisting arrest.

The SFPD's homicide squad tells the Examiner that the investigation remains in its "early stages.

Details of the East Bay robbery that the Audi was reportedly connected to have not yet been revealed.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images