Senator Kamala Harris appeared with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a pair of speeches Wednesday afternoon in Delaware, introducing Harris as the VP on this year's ticket. And neither minced words in characterizing President Trump as an incompetent, racist fool who needs to be unseated immediately.

Referring to her extensive experience arguing cases in front of courtrooms as a prosecutor, Harris said, "The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut. Just look where they’ve gotten us: More than 16 million out of work. Millions of kids who cannot go back to school... And tragically, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short, many with loved ones who never got the chance to say goodbye. It didn’t have to be this way."

Both Biden and Harris made clear that the plan to place the blame for the United States' dismal performance in fighting the pandemic, compared to other countries, squarely at Trump's feet.

"His refusal to get testing up and running, his flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks. His delusional belief that he knows better than the experts. All of that is reason and the reason that an American dies of Covid-19 every 80 seconds," Harris said.

She also went directly at Trump's ego and his visceral hatred of Obama, saying that he "inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden," and "Like everything else he's inherited, he ran it straight into the ground." Snap!

As CNBC notes, this was the first campaign event of its kind since the pandemic began that's allowed millions of voters to hear Biden speak and present his case as a candidate. But much of what Biden said referred back to his new choice of running mate, who he says is ready to take over the job of president "from Day One."

He framed it as a historic moment for women, and women of color:

"As a child of immigrants, [Harris] knows personally how immigrant families enrich our country, as well as the challenges of what it means to grow up Black and Indian-American in the United States of America,” Biden said. “Her story is America’s story. It’s different from mine in many particulars, but also not so different in the essentials. And this morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities, but today – today, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way, as the stuff of presidents and vice presidents."

Both Biden and Harris referred to Harris's past professional relationship with Beau Biden, as fellow attorneys general during the Great Recession. Biden was pretty clear that a deciding factor in his choice of running mate was that earlier connection.

Harris spoke glowingly of Beau Biden, saying, "I learned quickly that Beau was the kind of guy who inspired people to be a better version of themselves. He really was the best of us, and when I would ask him, ‘where did you get that, where did this come from?’ He would always talk about his Dad."

Whether or not they really had that conversation, only they know, but it makes for a good speech moment! And Harris also went to some lengths to paint herself as a wholesome family person and mother, as she did on the campaign trail, saying that her role as "Momala" always comes first.

Also, both Biden and Harris referred back to the incidents in Charlottesville three years ago, when President Trump referred to "fine people on both sides" when referring to neo-Nazis and the people who showed up to protest their presence.

As the New York Times notes, Biden added that he asked Kamala to do the same thing that Obama had previously asked of him. "I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room, to always tell me the truth, which she will, to challenge my assumptions if she disagrees, to ask the hard questions," he said.

