- California's director of public health, Dr. Sonia Angell, abruptly resigned on Sunday without giving a reason for resignation. The resignation comes after a week in which a state COVID-19 case reporting system experienced a major glitch. [ABC7]
- California’s Health and Human Services secretary, Mark Ghaly, said on Friday "we will hold people accountable" for the data snafu. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom will be holding a press conference at noon to address the resignation. [ABC7]
- A UCSF study tested 1,223 employees of the SF Fire Department and found that only three tested positive for COVID-19, despite many saying they had likely been exposed. [Chronicle]
- Today marks the start of the school year for kids in Oakland, but as of Sunday teachers and administrators were still working out a lot of the distance-learning details. [ABC7]
- Delta has added 100 passengers to their no-fly list for refusing to wear masks. [KRON4]
- After testing positive for the coronavirus last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested negative on subsequent tests, proving that the initial rapid test he took had been a false positive. [New York Times]
- The SFPD is seeking a victim in a July 2 assault in the Upper Haight, now that they have a suspect identified. [CBS SF]
- The MTA in New York is pushing Apple to come up with a better fix for people to unlock their iPhones without face recognition, because many people have been seen removing their masks to do this. [Associated Press]
- More than 100 people were arrested in Chicago last night during a night of looting and unrest that followed an officer-involved shooting in which no one was killed, and a suspect returned fire at police. [New York Times]
