- With the pandemic's blow to tourism and recent upticks in anti-Chinese rhetoric, SF's Chinatown continues to struggle. “America has become less hospitable to immigrants and refugees,” says Bay Area local Sonny Le on Chinatown's decline to KPIX, the news outlet also noting that some 70 percent of business in the area has ceased to exist: “Right now Asians are being told to go back to China — the ‘Wuhan virus,’ the ‘Chinese virus!’” [KPIX]
- There apparently is, in fact, a San Francisco accent. Though, it's mostly subjected to the memories of yesteryear slangs and twangs; the former South of the Slot (modern-day SoMa) was "Bronxy with a twist," while other corners of the city were "hella" quirky with their lexicons. [SFGate]
- In yet another local facepalm, large crowds gathered at Dolores Park Saturday — with many people ignoring COVID-19 safety measures. It was far from a socially distant affair yesterday afternoon at the popular Mission District green space as throngs of park-goers were seen shoulder-to-shoulder with one another. [KPIX]
- Oakland is readying itself for an increase in election-fueled crimes... should Kamala Harris join the Democratic ticket. [Mercury News]
- There's currently a homicide investigation underway in Oakland after someone was shot and killed near Lakeshore Avenue and Mandana Boulevard around 5:56 p.m Saturday. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- A two-alarm apartment fire early Sunday near Hayes Valley left one firefighter injured. [KRON4]
- A homeless Mission District man — whose art will be included in an upcoming MoMA exhibit — passed away at 60 years old. [Mission Local]
- SF's Night Market eatery is now offering an "authentic" Hong Kong-inspired street market experience in lieu of an indoor dining one. [Eater SF]
- Take advantage of today's expected sunny weather and hike some of the more secretive Bay Area trails that lead to beachside destinations. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Eduardo Santos