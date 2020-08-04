A Vallejo man was arrested early Monday following an incident involving a suspected kidnapping and a chase that ended with him smashing up a very expensive sports car.

33-year-old Anthony Flemmings Williams of Vallejo is believed to have kidnapped a woman in Roseville around 5 a.m. on Monday, as CBS Sacramento reports. Placer County authorities received a call reporting the kidnapping at 5:30 a.m., and about 90 minutes later they got word from a witness who had encountered a woman along Sierra College Boulevard claiming to have been kidnapped.

The woman apparently said she had been kidnapped by Williams in a highly identifiable vehicle, a blue Maserati.

Not long afterward, deputies spotted the car along Taylor Road, near I-80, and the car quickly sped off, driving recklessly south, as Fox 40 reports, and as the Placer County Sheriff's Office explained in a Facebook post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly joined the effort to detain Williams, and during the pursuit, he crashed the car into a tree near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Marconi Avenue in Sacramento.

Williams was subsequently arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, per Fox 40, with bail set at $500,000.