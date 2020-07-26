- The SF School District's Names Advisory Committee is looking into renaming schools that possess controversial presidents' names. Established in 2018, SFUSD's Names Advisory Committee is contemplating erasing the names of presidents who are associated with lackluster behavior — invoking genocide, owning slaves, oppressing or abusing women, etc. — and renaming the buildings accordingly; nearly a dozen schools with presidents' names might be erased. [Chronicle]
- The Muni driver who was beaten with a wooden bat after asking three riders to wear a mask is expected to make a full recovery. It still remains unclear whether the suspects' images were captured on bus surveillance video, and the three suspects remain at large as of Sunday. [KRON4]
- Mission District’s Paprika is in hot water after the owner was filmed calling a Black man the N-word during a heated argument. Last week, Gabrielle Seckar, co-business partner of the Michelin recommended Eastern European restaurant, was caught calling a Black man the N-word in a now-viral video that's been shared over a half-million times; suffice to say their Yelp and Google reviews haven't exactly been stellar as of late. [ABC7]
- A man who was found dead on the street Thursday in Bayview has now been identified. [KPIX]
- The City of Oakland moved forward with plans to allow RVs and other vehicle-dwellers to occupy vacant resedential lots. [KTVU]
- With no feasible end to the pandemic close in sight, Bay Area college students are contending (and reeling) from apartment leases they signed earlier in the year. [Mercury News]
- Today's the last day to check out the online art festival and an ode to architecture, UTOPIAA — which is put on in tandem with AA Visiting School San Francisco Bay Area and San Francisco Art Institute — that includes digital galleries, learning classes, and workshops bent to help lower SIP anxieties and boost creativity. [Mission Local]
- The legendary, beloved broadcaster Philis Regis passed away Saturday at 88 years old. [CNN]
