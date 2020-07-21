Multiple lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge were entirely shut down Tuesday afternoon after a car burst into flames and fire crews responded to the blaze.

The car fire started around 2 p.m., and no injuries were reported. Friend of SFist and frequent Hoodline contributor Steven Bracco happened to be on his bicycle on the bridge to witness the fire, and posted the photo and video below to Twitter.

Things you see riding your bike across the bridge. Car fully envolved now. pic.twitter.com/vQC2VGaTR3 — Steven Bracco (@Braccs) July 21, 2020

Southbound lanes on the bridge were shut down completely as the fire got under control, and the left-hand (center) lanes in both directions were closed to traffic for some time thereafter, leading to traffic backups in both directions.

CHP reported a severe traffic alert as of 2:39 p.m., and KPIX photojournalist Brian Yuen documented the northbound traffic as of 2:26 p.m.

Still stuck in traffic going North bound in the #goldengatebridge. It looks like some traffic is moving going towards SF. pic.twitter.com/aA9ixQIXgt — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) July 21, 2020

As KPIX reports, all lanes of the bridge were reopened as of 3:15 p.m.