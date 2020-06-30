Amazingly, all four victims are expected to survive this brutal Monday night accident where an SUV plowed into a bus shelter, but police suspect a DUI hit-and-run.

A four-year-old boy is among those hospitalized in what police suspect was a DUI crash just before 8 p.m. Monday night in the Excelsior. The images in this post show the aftermath of the alleged hit-and-run that occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday night at Mission Street and Onondaga Avenue. Eyewitnesses told SFist that the silver SUV shown crashed here came careening down Russia Avenue, plowed into a bus shelter and the Cafe Guatamalteco building and hit four pedestrians, and the driver then fled on foot. Bystanders chased the driver down and kept him at the scene until police arrived. NBC Bay Area reports the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.



"The driver is suspected to be impaired and is being evaluated for intoxication or drug impairment," SFPD said in a statement to KGO. "It is unknown at this time the amount of damage to the bus stop and the vehicle."

But SFist was on the scene and we can show you the damage to the bus stop and vehicle. The bus shelter was completely toppled over, and the four victims were tended to in a nearby cafe until ambulances arrived. Eyewitnesses said the driver claimed brake trouble and fled on foot, though some bystanders chased him down and kept him at Alemany Avenue until police arrived. SFist did observe a suspect in cuffs there once police arrived, though the suspect’s name has not been released.



According to the Chronicle, all four pedestrian victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In addition to an injured four-year-old boy, the other three victims were 20, 25, and 39 years old, respectively.

Anyone with information on the accident can contact the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or send an anonymous tip to"TIP411" and beginning the message with “SFPD."



Images: Joe Kukura, SFist