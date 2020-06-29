- The BET Awards mistakenly included Willie Brown in an 'In Memoriam' montage on Sunday night, but he is very much alive. It seems they may have mixed him up with Hall of Fame former Oakland Raiders cornerback Willie Brown, who died in October. [Chronicle]
- The first red-flag warning of this fire season was issued Sunday night for the North Bay hills. Gusty winds and dry conditions have created the perfect conditions for wildfires in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, and it's forced the closure of some parks. [SFGate]
- If President Trump was, as the New York Times reports and other sources have confirmed, briefed in January about Russian bounties being paid to the Taliban to attack American troops, then he probably needs impeaching again. The current denial being peddled is that he wasn't "briefed," but it's just semantics because it was printed in his daily brief. [NY Mag]
- Nancy Pelosi calls the revelation about Trump "as bad as it gets." [New York Times]
- The DA's office in Sonoma County is dismissing around 2,700 past pot convictions. [CBS SF]
- Contra Costa County is not likely to be reopening its bars this week after being told not to do so by Governor Newsom. [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court today struck down a Louisiana law aimed at limiting the the availability of abortions, with Chief Justice John Roberts saying it was nearly identical to a Texas law that the court had struck down four years ago. [Associated Press]
- Democrats in Orange County are trying to get John Wayne's name stripped from the airport there over racist comments he made in a 1971 interview. [LA Times]
- Colin Kaepernick is getting a new Netflix series about his life, directed by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. [Hollywood Reporter]
Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia