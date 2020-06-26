- The new LED pink triangle on Twin Peaks was just installed and getting tested on Thursday night, and officially gets turned on Saturday. The new version of the triangle is the work of the same organization that brought us the Bay Lights. [KTVU]
- CalTrans has been sending people automated bills for bridge tolls when they don't have FasTrak, only they say "toll evasion" across the top and refer to a "violation." Basically, FasTrak didn't have any stationery that just said "invoice" on it like the Golden Gate has, so the misleading "violations" are being sent because they were caught off guard by the pandemic when all toll-takers were taken out of toll plazas. [ABC 7]
- With surges in cases, Arizona is running out of ICU beds, and Florida is pausing some of its reopening steps. They Mayor of Miami says, "We’re not opening up bars, we’re not opening up nightclubs. That’s just asking for trouble." [New York Times]
- San Francisco officials say the temporary ban on reusable shopping bags is being rescinded within days. [Chronicle]
- A new study from UC Berkeley estimates the total cost to California counties of COVID-19 testing and the treatment of patients. [CBS SF]
- In states where the coronavirus is surging, younger people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s account for an increasing proportion of cases. [New York Times]
- It's not just your dogs — animals at the Oakland Zoo are freaking out about all the fireworks going off too. [ABC 7]
- The Trump administration, in a late-night filing on Thursday, is again asking the Supreme Court to invalidate all of the Affordable Care Act. [CBS News]
- Trump is pissed about a plan to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue in New York on the same block as Trump Tower. [Associated Press]