- The Mayor of Healdsburg has just resigned following a dustup about comments she made about the city not needing police reform. Mayor Leah Gold, who's only been in office for six months, is stepping down following a petition with 2,000 signatures calling for her removal after she suggested that systemic racism was not an issue in the town. [Chronicle / CBS SF]
- A San Francisco woman who was kicked out of a Safeway store, ostensibly for shoplifting, says she was the victim of racial profiling. Mildred Musni says she was humiliated and abused by a security guard at the Diamond Heights Safeway. [ABC 7]
- A mountain lion was spotted wandering around Russian Hill and the Embarcadero on Tuesday morning. Experts say it likely wandered up from the Peninsula. [Chronicle]
- The family of Oscar Grant is now calling for embattled BART director Debora Allen to step down after comments she made last week in a public meeting. [Chronicle]
- Two men were found dead of overdoses in the Sonoma County town of Windsor on Monday. [CBS SF]
- San Jose Health Director Dr. Sara Cody says she's getting death threats over her handling of sheltering orders. [Mercury News]
- A 17-year-old girl reported missing overnight in Marin County was found safe. [ABC 7]
- Facebook is now letting people opt out of seeing political ads. [New York Times]