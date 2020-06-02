Three people including a 15-year-old boy were killed Monday night in a string of shootings in different parts of East Oakland.

The first incident occurred on the 6200 block of Avenal Avenue at 9:07 p.m., about an hour after a citywide curfew had taken effect. As the Mercury News reports via Oakland PD, the victim was a 15-year-old male who lived in the area, and a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Two and a half hours later, at around 11:30 p.m., one man was shot dead and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Maybelle Avenue and Bayo Street in the Redwood Heights neighborhood, about 2 miles north of the first shooting. The two men, both 36-year-old Oakland residents, were in a car together and believed to be friends.

A third shooting occurred an hour after that, as the Chronicle reports, when two men were shot — one fatally — on the 10 block of Hegenberger Place near Oakland Airport. According to the Mercury News, the man who died was 23 years old, and the wounded man is 22 years old. Their relationship is not known.

The shootings did not initially seem connected to any of the protest action that was going on in downtown Oakland earlier in the evening.

With these three killings, Oakland's homicide count for the year rises to 29. Per the Merc, the city had 34 homicides at this time last year.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the killing of the teenager, and up to $15,000 in reward money in the other two shootings. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Photo: Will Truettner