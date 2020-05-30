- Several more marches and protests held in the name of George Floyd are slated to happen across the Bay Area this weekend. In the wake of last night's protest in Oakland— which later dissolved into episodes of looting and violence — similar marches are expected to be held across the Bay Area this weekend, though predicated on the notion of peace and justice. [Broke-Ass Stuart / Facebook / Facebook]
- Today marks the start of San Francisco’s new, more extensive face-covering order. If you're outside and within thirty feet of someone who you don't cohabitate with, you must now don a face covering; this goes for runners and other people exercising outdoors, as well. [KRON4]
- UC Berkeley hosted its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony at "Blockeley University," a digital campus replica in Minecraft. The college's digital graduation ceremony went viral after one graduated decided to erect the digital university server on Minecraft and allow graduates and their loved ones to log on and attend the virtual ceremony: "It didn't feel like [the creators] were trying to replace our in-person graduation, it just felt like an extra experience that they were giving us to kind of give us closure," said one 2020 UC Berkeley graduate. [ABC7]
- With restaurants continually innovating around takeout-only models, Michelin-starred eateries are offering some edible escapism from the current dystopia. [ABC7]
- As summer looms on the horizon, California’s strawberry production appears unaffected by the coronavirus; some farmers are even mulching surplus berries back into the ground. [Eater SF]
- SOMArts' last drag-led creativity workshop was a hit, and they're now holding a free program aimed at helping youth find their voice this afternoon. [somarts.org/events/radicalrealness]
- One San Francisco doctor has been COVID-19-positive... for over 90 days (and counting). [Chronicle]
- The Mission District's vibrant shopping scene along Valencia Street continues reeling in the age of COVID-19. [Mission Local]
- With outdoor dining still two weeks away — and indoor dining more than a month — here are among the best places in SF where you can lay out a picnic spread. [The Bold Italic]
