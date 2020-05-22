- A new Associated Press poll found that most Americans would not rush to go out to a restaurant or concert even if they could soon. Only 42 percent who went to concerts or other events monthly said they were comfortable doing so now, and only about half said they would go back to a restaurant. [Associated Press]
- The Federal Highway Administration has, surprisingly, reversed an earlier approval it had granted to build a homeless Navigation Center under the 280 freeway in the Bayview. The decision calls into question other properties, like the Division Circle Navigation Center, that sit on Caltrans-managed freeway right-of-ways. [Chronicle]
- It is going to be HOT around the Bay this weekend. [KTVU]
- Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that barbershops and nail salons could likely reopen "within days" in some counties. [SF Business Times]
- A grass fire near Facebook HQ in Menlo Park today prompted a health advisory. [Chronicle]
- There was another brush fire up in Pope Valley in northern Napa County today. [Bay City News]
- Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay would like to provide you with cute farm animals to liven up your Zoom calls. [ABC7]
- One Market chef Mark Dommen shares his at-home pizza-making tips. [ABC7]
Photo by Yaopey Yong on Unsplash