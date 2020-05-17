- San Francisco and Oakland's “slow streets" initiatives aren't going away anytime soon — and that's a good thing. The closing of streets for residential use in cities like Oakland, San Francisco, and Redwood City has successful in a myriad of ways — lowering air pollution, mitigating pedestrian injuries and fatalities, decongesting sidewalks — with many city officials and members of the public hoping that these open streets will carry on in some capacity post-SIP. [Chronicle]
- After Friday’s crowds at the Marina District’s Howells Bar, SF Supervisor Catherine Stephani is calling for stronger police enforcement. Though SF police were quick to arrive on the scene and help disperse the throngs of people along Chestnut Street Friday night, the District 2 Supervisor believes more needs to be done: “The fact that people weren’t wearing masks, and they were so clustered together, I’m like oh my god no[,] it was very upsetting," she said, later advocating for SFPD to better enforce the shelter-in-place order. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Salvation Army held a drive-through food pick up Saturday afternoon. Much like what the SF-Marin Food Bank created Friday, the Salvation Army distributed boxes of food (each with a gift card inside) at the Power Station Saturday afternoon; they hope to continue the service on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until they run out of boxes. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- In light of the pandemic, the proverbial lemonade stand has evolved into selling masks along the sidewalk. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police found the body of a fatally shot man at the scene of an early-morning car crash in East Oakland. [KPIX]
- Private practices across the city are closing amid financial struggles and an uncertainty of when they'll be able to open their offices again. [ABC7]
- A recent report by ProPublica compared and contrasted the COVID-19 containment strategies of NYC and SF. [SFGate]
- On the eve of San Francisco reopening for curbside, some Bay Area health officials and experts still worry if it's too soon to do so. [Mission Local]
- And, no, you're not alone: mask-induced anxiety is a real thing. [The Bold Italic]
