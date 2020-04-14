Google's landing page graphics, the daily (and sometimes hourly) changing "Google Doodles," will be dedicated this month to all the frontline workers in the pandemic — from doctors and nurses to delivery drivers, transit operators, grocery store clerks, and farmers.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever," the company says in a statement. "We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines."

The thank-you animations began last week with public health workers and researchers who are trying to keep us safe and also doing the frontline work to find treatments and ultimate cures for the novel coronavirus.

That was followed by similar thank yous to police and emergency services personnel, doctors and nurses, agricultural workers, grocery store workers, bus and train and taxi drivers, and UPS/FedEx/USPS and other delivery drivers.

As CNet reports, it was a series envisioned just for this week (with a break tomorrow to recognize South Korea's election day). But television station KXAN in Austin reports that these thank yous will continue for the rest of April.

The Doodle above will appear tomorrow, April 15.

And look for more to come.