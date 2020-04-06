Over the weekend, a pair of nurses at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose posted a video to Facebook of them performing "The Prayer" before starting their latest shift amid a pandemic.

The song was originally recorded in 1998 by both Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli — in English and Italian versions, respectively — for the Disney film The Quest for Camelot. The singers later recorded a duet version that appeared on both of their solo albums.

San Jose nurse Chelsea Seradilla Benigno sings this version, accompanied on the piano by coworker Nanami Takeuchi, and KPIX picked up the video that Seradilla Benigno posted to Facebook on Saturday, April 4. In the post, she writes a note of thanks to everyone who is obeying stay-at-home orders and helping save lives, and she writes to her coworkers, "Thank you to my PCU family for your unwavering support. Fear, frustration, anxiety set aside, you show up everyday and continue to care and serve for our patients with compassion. You inspire me."

The Prayer 🎶🙏🏼 I pray you'll be my eyes And watch her where she goes And help her to be wise Help me to let go Every... Posted by Chelsea Seradilla Benigno on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Seradilla Benigno also thanked all the other essential workers still out on the frontlines, and, in particular, she said, "Thank you to a mailman who bowed to me and said, 'Thank you nurse for all that you do' before I left for work today."

The lyrics to "The Prayer," in part, go like this:

Every mother's prayer

Every child knows

Lead her to a place

Guide her with your grace

To a place where she'll be safe

I pray she finds your light

And holds it in her heart

As darkness falls each night

Remind her where you are