- Gov. Newsom said during a press confrence Saturday that "five to seven" new coronavirus testing hubs — created in partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego — will be dispersed throughout the state, helping increase daily testing by five-fold over the next few weeks. "We specifically have a new partnership with UC Davis and UC San Diego to create a minimum of five to seven hubs where we will work with different vendors to significantly increase our testing capacity and our collaborative spirit within those hubs,'' Newsom said during the live-streamed event Saturday. [ABC10]
- Yesterday was Golden Gate Park's 150th birthday — which you can still celebrate, online. The new Golden Gate Park 150 Years website welcomes park connoisseurs to take a tour of the grounds via their virtual portals, as well as explore past concert sets at Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. [goldengatepark150.com]
- Beaches may be among the worst places to visit during the current pandemic. A scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Kim Prather, warned stir-crazy beachgoers that, due to how ocean water is aerosolized at seasides, those otherwise refreshing bay breezes could help COVID-19 — which lives on mucous linings and respiratory droplets — spread with ease. [KRON4]
- Quarantine for the remaining 646 crew members aboard the SF Bay-anchored Grand Princess cruise ship ended on Saturday. The crew can now move about the ship as it moves out to see for "routine marine operations" and then returns to dock in San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Marin County high-speed police chase ended up in a foot race Saturday night. [KPIX]
- The SF Council of District Merchants Association is aggregating loan and grant information to help local small businesses come out of these impoverishing times... intact. [KRON4]
- Here are 25 entertaining things to do this coming week — again, spent mostly indoors. [7x7]
Image: Wikimedia Commons