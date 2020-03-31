An early morning accident at the Port of Oakland has left one dockworker dead.

The incident happened between 2 and 3 a.m. at Berth 58, in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Middle Harbor Road. As the East Bay Times first reported, authorities say that the longshoreman was trying to secure a container on a ship when he slipped and fell to the dock and then into the water. The man, who was declared dead at the scene, has been identified by the Alameda County Coroner as 59-year-old Jarvis Haskin of Alameda.

In a statement, Port of Oakland maritime director John Driscoll said, "This is a tragedy that strikes everyone very deeply. The waterfront is a tightly-knit community and if a member of that community succumbs we all share the grief."

Cal/OSHA has not yet commented, but the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) confirmed to Bay City News that Haskin was one of its members.

Port workers are considered part of essential business and infrastructure for the Bay Area and have therefore remained on the job during the shelter-in-place order. But today had been expected to be a light day for many union workers at the port, as BCN reports, because it's Cesar Chavez Day, the annual California holiday marking the death of the labor leader.