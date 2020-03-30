As San Francisco Unified School District tries to navigate the statewide shutdown of schools, it's now going to provide computers to students who don't have their own devices at home to aid in online learning.

Starting Tuesday and throughout this week, SFUSD students who sign up for the program can come pick up a Chromebook that they will then need to return to the school district when schools reopen, or at the end of the summer break — whichever comes first.

"SFUSD is working to provide access to technology for students in need of a device for distance learning, to the greatest extent possible," the district said in a statement to parents Sunday night. "In service of this effort, the district will loan Chromebooks to SFUSD students in grades 3-12 who do not have access to a computer during the day at home to support distance learning."

As KPIX reports, this follows on an announcement earlier this month that all current assignments for students are optional given that not everyone has the same computer and internet access at home.

Students and parents can file their request for a learning device here, and the Chromebooks will be handed out at several school locations between March 31 and April 3.

And this program is in addition to a child-care program being provided by the city for frontline and essential workers whose kids are no longer in school — that program, being run out of Rec & Parks Department facilities, also includes homework help and educational activities.