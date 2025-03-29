Transit fans will soon get their chance to spend the night in a legacy BART car in an idyllic Sierra Nevada foothills setting — next to some steam engine railroad tracks to complete the scene.

BART’s Instagram page has a reel featuring legacy BART car number 1234 being transported 100 miles via flatbed truck to the Gold Rush town of Jamestown, situated in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The decommissioned car is currently being converted into a vacation rental, which will overlook a tranquil landscape of oak trees as well as the occasional steam train from a nearby historic railroad. According to the project’s Instagram page, the car will sit atop rail segments with a deck that will act as a platform.

Owner Michael Lin expects to start taking reservations in 2026, which will likely be through VRBO. According to BART, the cab of Lin’s car will remain mostly intact, and Lin wants to activate the control panel buttons so people can push them and hear BART sounds, including the horn and station announcements.

The project came about when Lin responded to BART’s request for proposals to repurpose its cars back in 2021 and was one of eight people selected to receive a car. “I have a sense of responsibility to preserve this train car. It’s neat to save a train,” said Lin.

BART donated three additional legacy cars to the Western Railway Museum, which is currently creating a Rapid Transit History Center. Due to lack of storage and limited funds, BART dismantled and recycled all of its remaining legacy cars last year.