- Pacifica, facing the threat of rising sea levels caused by climate change, is deeply divided on what the town should do next. At the center of the debate is whether it's best to build expensive seawalls - which scientists say is a temporary solution - or to abandon the area entirely. [Chronicle]
- A woman convicted of running a multi-million dollar scheme to steal beauty products from stores throughout the West Coast has been sentenced to five years in prison. As part of her sentence, she must also pay $3 million in restitution to companies that she stole from. [CNBC]
- The death toll from the LA wildfires has risen to 16, with another 16 reportedly missing, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. [KRON]
- Gov. Newsom, in response to the blazes, has now issued an executive order suspending the environmental review process for reconsrtuction efforts in the affected areas. [State of California]
- In an interview aired earlier today, incoming vice president JD Vance stated that there is "a deal to be made" to buy Greenland from Denmark. [Axios]
- The Biden administration just issued sanctions that analysts say will halt Russia's crude oil exports entirely. [Reuters]
