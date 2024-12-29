- Former president Jimmy Carter died today at 100 years old, according to a statement from his family. As of writing, a cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. [Washington Post]
- A plane crash in South Korea last night killed 179 out of 181 passengers on board, one of the worst aviation disasters in over two decades. The Boeing 737-800 involved was flown by Jeju Airlines, and was in the process taking off from a Bangkok runway before ultimately exploding after colliding with an orange barrier. [NYT]
- Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan, is urging Russia to “admit its guilt" for unintentionally shooting down an Azerbaijani airplane earlier this week, accusing the Kremlin of orchestrating a cover-up of the incident. At least 38 people were killed in the crash, which occurred last Wednesday. [Al Jaazera]
- BART Police say they were in the midst of responding to a life-threatening overdose when three of their vehicles crashed into a minivan at a West Oakland intersection yesterday. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco has now seen more traffic fatalities in 2024 than any other year in the last decade, after a woman was killed just outside the car-free section of the Great Highway on Friday. [Underscore_SF]
- If you're looking for last-minute New Year's Eve plans in San Francisco, the Examiner seems to have you covered. [Examiner]
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images