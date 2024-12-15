- A San Francisco police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while driving near Bernal Heights on Saturday morning. It is the 33rd traffic fatality recorded this year. [Mission Local]
- A myriad of missives have been recently sent by President-elect Trump's legal team that threaten to sue journalists and other critics for defamation. Legal experts say it is far from a new phenomenon. [New York Times]
- Family Billiards, one of SF's oldest pool halls, is in danger of closing. The landlord who owns the property recently sold it to a Sacred Heart-owned Catholic school that plans to use the space for a multi-level gym containing a swimming pool. [Standard]
- Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter, has enlisted a high-profile lawyer named Karen Friedman Agnifilo to help defend him. A former Deputy District Attorney, she specializes in "complex and sensitive criminal matters," and is also reportedly married to the lawyer representing Sean "Diddy" Combs. [NPR]
- San Mateo's sheriff is facing an almost campaign to recall her, after an independent audit accused her of presiding over a culture of “lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interest, and abuses of authority.” [KQED]
- The Warriors are apparently the only team displaying a tangible interest in trading for All-NBA guard Jimmy Butler. [NBC Bay Area]
