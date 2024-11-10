- Prop K, which will close a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway, officially passed yesterday with a 54% majority. Voters in the Sunset District, who are located closest to the closure, voted upwards of 70% against the measure. [Chronicle]
- In other election news, the Supervisor elections for Districts 1 and 11 are in a dead heat, with Chen and Chan both leading by just half of a percentage point. Mahmood and Melgar also have slim leads of about 5% for the Districts 5 and 7 races. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Measure F, a proposal that would've instituted an optional deferred retirement program for some police officers, failed to pass. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- Five candidates have are vying to fill San Jose's open District 3 council seat, which represents the city's downtown area. Omar Torres, who held the seat previously, resigned and was arrested on Election Day following allegations that he sexually abused multiple underage victims. [Spotlight]
- In a bankruptcy filing, the Diocese of Oakland has proposed the creation of a trust fund worth at least $117 million, in an effort to settle hundreds of lawsuits that allege its priests sexually abused churchgoers for decades. Attorneys representing the victims have blasted the effort, saying the church is undervaluing its assets and refuses to immediately fund the trust. [East Bay Times]
- On Friday, state regulators tightened emissions standards for fuel producers seeking tax credits, despite protests from environmentalists and oil companies alike. A recent report from UPenn's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy claims the decision will increase gas prices by "$0.65 per gallon in the near term" and fosters production of environmentally harmful biofuels. [CalMatters]
Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images