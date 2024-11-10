The San Francisco 49ers clinched a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon, thanks to a clutch field goal from second-year kicker Jake Moody in the game's closing seconds.

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey put up a solid effort in his return from injury, rushing for 39 yards and gaining another 68 yards as a pass-catcher. Brock Purdy threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 46-yard throw to Ricky Pearsall, marking the rookie receiver's first-ever trip to the endzone.

The game was close throughout, with the 49ers either tied or holding only a small lead for the whole game. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield even led his team on a drive that tied the game at 20 with just 41 seconds left on the clock, before the 49ers offense stormed back to set up Moody's 44-yard game-winning kick.

Moody, who missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain, ended the day three-of-six overall. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was one of the few teammates not seen congratulating Moody after his successful go-ahead attempt. Late into the 4th quarter, Samuel was caught on video taking a swing at Moody after his third missed field goal.

"It’s heat of the moment. It happens. I do have to make those kicks at the end of the day. That’s all I’m focused on," said Moody after the game, in reference to the incident.

The 49ers improved their record to 5-4 after this win, in a season defined by injuries and ugly, uncharacteristic losses. Next Sunday, they host the Seattle Seahawks, a crucial rivalry game that will leave the winner leading the NFC West.

