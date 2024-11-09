- District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin might have lost the race for mayor, but he looks to have won out elsewhere on the ballot. Three ballot measures written by his team appear to be on track to pass. [Mission Local]
- Santa Clara County's purchase of a major local hospital has ran into a major hurdle, stemming from a contractual dispute with the California Nurses Association. [KRON]
- San Francisco real estate startup Opendoor is cutting 300 jobs, about 17% of its workforce, with the goal of “prioritizing strategic growth initiatives, flattening reporting structures, and driving efficiencies." [Chronicle]
- The race for Berkeley Mayor is currently neck-and-neck with thousands of ballots still left to count. [East Bay Times]
- Former San Jose Mayor and freshly anointed congressman-elect Sam Liccardo apparently tried to use his friendship with a local journalist to kill a story critical of California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. [San Jose Spotlight]
- President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are scheduled to have their first transitional meeting on Monday. [AP News]