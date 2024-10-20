- In a marked contrast to her coconut-tree filled "brat summer," Kamala Harris's messaging has taken a more demure and foreboding tone as Election Day approaches, reflecting a mindfulness for the stakes at hand. “I feel the weight of the moment and my role," she said in an radio interview on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- The Cal Bears Football team lost yesterday to North Carolina State, 24-23. The four-game loss streak has featured a combined margin of defeat of just nine points, the narrowest for such a streak in program history. [Sports Illustrated]
- Red Flag warnings for the Bay Area have expired, signalling that fire risk is on its way down, at least for now. [KRON]
- A Wine Country billionaire has given millions to support almost every prominent Republican candidate in recent memory — except for Donald Trump. [Press Democrat]
- The Rotary Club of San Jose, in collaboration with Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County and the Order of Malta, recently unveiled a mobile health clinic that will bring healthcare to vulnerable populations. [Mercury News]
- Skateboarders tore it up in Twin Peaks yesterday for the Red Bull Sky Line competition, an event whose location was two years in the making. [Standard]
Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr