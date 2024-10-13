- With Fleet Week drawing more people out of their houses this weekend than usual, San Francisco businesses are reporting large upticks in sales, even despite the Blue Angels cancelling their air-show yesterday. [CBS]
- Around 2.5 pounds of meth were seized in Oakland were seized in a recent drug bust, concluding an eight-month investigation during which a local man allegedly sold 12 pounds of meth and 6.5 pounds of other miscellaneous hard drugs to undercover officers. [KRON]
- “Ang Lip ni Lapu Lapu,” a large mural in SoMa detailing the history of Filipino immigration to the U.S, has recently been restored and is set to be unveiled today. [Examiner]
- A fatal crash near Geyserville, which occurred after the driver crossed the median, closed all northbound lanes of Highway 101 for hours. [Chronicle]
- Three people were shot while attending a birthday in Oakland on Saturday, and are currently in stable condition [Mercury News]
- The Cal Bears football team took a narrow defeat yesterday to 20th ranked Pittsburgh Panthers, their third consecutive loss. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
