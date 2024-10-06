Daniel Villaseñor, a civil engineering student at UC Berkeley, won $100,000 on ESPN's College Gameday broadcast of Saturday's football game between the Cal Golden Bears and the University of Miami.

Villaseñor entered a raffle earlier that day for the chance to kick a field goal on the show for $75,000. Wearing his favorite pair of checkered Vans shoes, he missed his initial attempt far to the right.

Host Pat McAfee then gave Villaseñor a second chance, upping the reward to $100,000, with McAfee also pledging that he would increase his donation to Hurricane Helene relief efforts from $500,000 to $600,000 if Villaseñor made the kick, which ended up being successful.

Once he saw the ball go through the uprights, Villaseñor erupted into celebration, later telling NBC Bay Area that he was "crazy excited,"

"I was jumping up and down screaming, something like that has never happened to me before," he said.

Villaseñor, who grew up in Livermore and graduated from Livermore High School, then went to celebrate with his family. He expressed to NBC Bay Area that he hasn't quite decided what he'll do with the money yet.

"I have no idea, a lot of fast food probably, probably some tuition and helping out with my family," he said.

Interested viewers can see the full video of Villaseñor making the kick here:

Image: UC Berkeley via X