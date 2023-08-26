San Francisco has seen its fair share of population ebb and flow. This frequent influx and exodus, which became especially pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, fostered a robust moving industry. With quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in mind, SFist has curated a list of the best moving companies in the Bay Area. Whether you're bidding adieu to Fog City or just relocating within its hilly terrain, choosing the best moving company in San Francisco is a critical component to your moving puzzle. Why is this list free to read?
California Movers
#1 of 16 Best Moving Companies San Francisco
★★★★★
Priding themselves on providing the best moving experience in San Francisco, California Movers offers an array of services including local and long-distance moving, office moving, and storage and moving solutions. This fully licensed and insured SF moving company helps clients with their home and business relocation needs, ensuring a seamless and stress-free moving experience. Not only do they boast an impressive fleet of over 32 trucks in various sizes, but their professional San Francisco movers are also highly qualified, experienced, and fully trained, making them an indispensable choice when it comes to getting your precious belongings from point A to point B without a hitch. Renowned companies like Apple, Dropbox, and eBay trust these skilled movers to handle their relocations, whether it's a home or office move, demonstrating the company's top-notch quality and reliability. And just to sweeten the deal, California Movers provides free estimates and accommodates last-minute moves, so there's no reason to look any further for a moving service in the city by the bay.
Dependable Movers
#2 of 16 Top San Francisco Movers
★★★★★
Dependable Movers is an experienced team that aims to make the process a breeze. With years of expertise under their belt, they specialize in moving apartments, houses, office spaces, retail locations, and have even tackled entire warehouse moves. From standard to complex jobs, this top-reviewed moving company prioritizes safety, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains time-conscious, ensuring every move is completed quickly and efficiently. One significant aspect that sets Dependable Movers apart from the competition is their careful packing and boxing methods because, as they say, the difference in moving experience lies in how things are organized and protected during the process, so they are meticulous in that regard which is particularly important for those intricate items that require a little extra love and attention. Offering services like white glove service and free estimates, Dependable Movers is an excellent choice for anyone embarking on a move within San Francisco, providing a seamless and stress-free experience every step of the way.
SF Bay Area Moving
#3 of 16 Leading Moving Company
★★★★★
Packers Movers SF is a top-notch moving company servicing San Francisco, the Bay Area, NorCal, and beyond, offering a one-stop solution to all your moving needs, including packing, moving, and storage — with professional expertise that truly sets them apart. They cater to offices, commercial spaces, and homes, boasting an impressive array of services tailored to every client's needs, employing a team of trained professionals capable of skillfully wrapping, packing, and securing all your items, so you can just point, and they'll move them safely and securely to their new destination. Being fully insured, licensed, and bonded, Packers Movers SF has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most respected moving companies in San Francisco as well as having hundreds of satisfied clients, many of whom have come to them through word-of-mouth; all in all, moving is stressful enough so why not let this exceptional team take the load off your shoulders and ensure a seamless transition to your new abode, providing unparalleled support every step of the way.
Good Green Movers
#4 of 16 Top-Notch SF Moving Companies
★★★★★
If you're in search of a reliable and efficient moving company, look no further than We Move SF, a top-rated moving service in San Francisco providing a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet your every relocation need. With a team of experienced, insured, and customer-focused movers, We Move SF handles residential and commercial moves both locally and long distance, ensuring that your items reach their destination safe and sound. Along with their standard moving services, they also offer packing and storage solutions for a stress-free relocation experience. No matter how near or far you're moving, they approach each move with the same focused attention to detail and a promise of optimal client satisfaction. With glowing testimonials confirming the excellence of their services, you cannot go wrong entrusting your possessions to We Move SF, and as an added bonus, their store hours accommodate your busy schedule – all you have to do is give them a call or submit their online contact form to receive your free quote and start planning your move today.
Pure Moving Company
#5 of 16 Best San Francisco Movers
★★★★★
Pure Moving, a top-notch moving company based in Los Angeles, has been providing exceptional moving services for over six years, thanks to their dedicated team and happy customers that have contributed to their success. Offering a vast array of services such as residential, commercial, long-distance, and apartment moving, you can rely on their expertise to get you from point A to point B, whether it's around the block or across the country. Store booking hours are available through their main line, ensuring that you can get in touch with them when you need assistance most. A cornerstone of their commitment to customer satisfaction is their transparent and all-inclusive pricing model, where you'll never be caught off guard by hidden fees or surprise charges on moving day. The last thing you need when planning a move is unnecessary stress—so trust Pure Moving to make your relocation a seamless, worry-free experience!
ProSmart Movers
#6 of 16 Top Moving Company
★★★★★
ProSmart, a reputable moving company with a history of happy clients, is making moves in San Francisco as smooth as a breeze. Boasting an impressive decade of experience, they provide a wide range of services including residential, office, and commercial moves, as well as storage solutions for those in need. The company, which started out in the Washington DC area, has expanded to locations in Chicago and Los Angeles, showcasing its commitment to delivering top-notch moving services nationwide. ProSmart SF delivers a user-friendly online form for potential clients to request accurate quotes, making moving arrangements easier than ever, filling the gap for a reliable and efficient moving service that listens to customers' needs while respecting the sensitivity and security of their belongings. With shining five-star reviews on Google, HomeAdvisor, and even here at SFist, the company is known for their exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction; the skilled movers tackle any size of relocation with ease, no matter the distance, accommodating user requirements and offering both short- and long-term storage solutions ensuring belongings are kept safe and sound throughout the entire moving process.
RunRun Moving
#8 of 16 Best Moving Company
★★★★★
Run Run Moving Company, a steadfast local moving business based in San Francisco, has been easing the burdens of Bay Area customers since 1992 by providing a plethora of services including packing, piano moving, long distance relocation, and even international handling for destinations such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and China. With a team possessing over 30 years of experience, this moving company has gained the trust of thousands of families and businesses as they masterfully maneuver pianos upstairs and downstairs, and carefully transport treasured items all while speaking English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, making them quite the polyglot professionals. Operating seven days a week, Run Run Moving Company ensures convenience for those in need of their services, and they guarantee a customized plan tailored to suit each individual's requirements as well as offering free estimates, wardrobe boxes, and moving pads and wraps, making the whole process a smooth and hassle-free experience for all involved.
Shannon Moving & Storage
#9 of 16 Top SF Moving Companies
★★★★★
Nestled in San Francisco, Shannon Moving & Storage is a reputable and highly rated full-service moving and storage company with an impressive 20+ years of experience in the Bay Area. This Irish-owned company, which prides itself on being owner-operated, offers an array of services to cater to your moving needs, such as residential moves, office moves, home staging, piano moves, and eco-friendly packing services. The well-maintained fleet of vehicles, each named after notable women in history, is equipped with GPS tracking, making it easy for clients to monitor their belongings' whereabouts during the move. Further elevating their reputation for reliability, the company offers clean and secure storage facilities at some of the most competitive rates in San Francisco. With an unwavering commitment to professionalism, customer satisfaction, and attention to detail, Shannon Moving & Storage is your go-to solution for a stress-free moving experience in the Bay Area. The company's storage facility, located at 1569 Custer Avenue, offers convenient office hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturdays from 9:00am to 4:00pm, while access hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Discover the difference Shannon Moving & Storage can make in your next move.
Winter Moving
#10 of 16 Leading Moving Companies San Francisco
★★★★★
When it comes to making a move in San Francisco or the surrounding Bay Area, Winter Moving & Storage stands out as a top-rated company with a reputation for providing seamless and cost-effective services. With over a decade of experience, Winter Moving offers a comprehensive range of services that include residential and commercial moving, packing, and both short and long-term storage solutions. Their highly trained and efficient team takes great pride in ensuring a smooth relocation process from start to finish, catering to clients with various moving needs - from small-scale moves to full-blown house relocations. Customers can expect timely, professional service and exceptional customer care that exceeds expectations, as evidenced by numerous glowing reviews and testimonials on Yelp. No matter the size or complexity of the move, Winter Moving & Storage's commitment to customer satisfaction and their impressive track record make them the go-to choice for any relocation needs in San Francisco and beyond.
Impel Moving
#11 of 16 Top-Notch San Francisco Movers
★★★★★
Impel Moving Services has earned a robust reputation as an experienced, professional, and trustful company. Operating Monday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, Impel's top-notch team provides a range of essential services such as residential and local moves, commercial and office relocations, box delivery, and helpful loading and unloading options while maintaining an ongoing commitment to treating your possessions and time with the utmost respect; the dedication of the Impel team comes through in each step of the moving process. Despite their affordable and flexible moving packages - including various cash and credit card options - Impel does not compromise on quality, reflecting in their glowing customer testimonials and 5-star ratings across Yelp, Google, and other review platforms; so when it comes to finding a reliable moving company to trust with your valuable belongings in this fast-moving city, one must look no further than Impel Moving Services.
Commander Moving
#12 of 16 Best SF Moving Companies
★★★★☆
Commander Moving, a top-notch San Francisco moving company, strives to provide excellence in relocation services with a focus on customer satisfaction. Their residential moving expertise and commercial relocation know-how make them an ideal choice for those in need of a seamless moving experience. Along with their moving services, Commander Moving offers storage solutions that cater to both long and short-term needs – all at reasonable pricing and with climate control. Featured on Starz's hit TV series and the movie Blindspotting, Commander Moving is available at your service by calling or via email. Fun fact: they even have a knack for making moving enjoyable as attested by their many happy customers who appreciate the professional vehicles, drivers, and exceptional customer service provided by this widely recognized moving company. Don't hesitate to give them a call for a free consultation, and allow them to turn your moving task into a breeze.
680 Movers
#13 of 16 Top Moving Companies San Francisco
★★★★☆
When it comes to seeking a reliable and efficient moving company in San Francisco, 680 Movers should undoubtedly be at the top of the list; established in 2006, they offer a range of top-notch services that cater to customers searching for a seamless moving experience, with offerings that include residential, apartment, commercial, and long-distance moving, as well as specialized services such as piano moving, packing, and storage solutions. Placing a strong emphasis on punctuality, transparency, and professionalism, 680 Movers boasts a team of trained and experienced movers who are always on time and ready to handle the unique challenges of each relocation with finesse; moreover, their storage facilities are temperature controlled, clean, and come with 24-hour surveillance, ensuring that all belongings are in the best hands possible. Operating seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, this moving company ensures customer satisfaction by addressing their movers near me needs with just one phone call, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to excellence in action.
Careful Movers
#14 of 16 Leading San Francisco Movers
★★★★☆
Seeking a smooth and stress-free moving experience in the San Francisco Bay Area? Look no further than Careful Movers, a local full-service company specializing in both household and commercial moving services tailored to fit their customers' unique needs. With professional moving crews equipped with the most efficient equipment, 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday hours of operation, and a range of services that includes packing, unpacking, storage, and junk removal, finding a more comprehensive solution for making a local or long-distance move seamless would be a challenge. Offering exemplary customer service, hands-on management, clean trucks, and flexible storage solutions, they are a one-stop-shop for any moving need; the team at Careful Movers aims to transform what could be an overwhelming and daunting task into an exciting journey, punctuated by the satisfaction of knowing that each precious belonging is in capable and careful hands.
Golden Bay Movers
#15 of 16 Top-Notch Moving Company
★★★★☆
Golden Bay Movers, a highly regarded San Francisco-based local moving company, has been providing top-notch moving and storage services since 1992, catering to residential and commercial customers across the Bay Area. Golden Bay has proven itself to be a reliable and efficient choice for those looking to move. Operating between the hours of 7:30 am and 8:00 pm, these professional movers not only offer local, commercial, and residential moving services, but also storage solutions for short-term and long-term needs, packing services, loading and unloading of rental trucks, and even labor services for those who already rented a truck but need help with the heavy lifting - all this without including cliched phrases or mentioning hidden gems. So, if you're searching for exceptional moving services and ultimately want a stress-free moving experience, look no further than Golden Bay Movers, experts who can handle all aspects of relocation and storage with incredible speed, efficiency, and professionalism, sure to please even the most discerning customer.
Everlasting Moving
#16 of 16 Best Moving Companies San Francisco
★★★★☆
If you're searching for top-notch moving services in the Bay Area, look no further than Everlasting Moving, a highly-regarded moving company offering an array of services – from local residential moving and commercial moving to long distance moving and storage services – catering to a wide spectrum of clients' requirements. With a dedicated and experienced team that aims to make your move easy and fun, Everlasting Moving ensures your belongings are packed with care, transported efficiently, and arrive at your destination on time; moreover, their competitive pricing demonstrates their commitment to customer care and satisfaction. Conveniently available on a 24/7 basis (by appointment only), they operate across various locations including Fremont, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Redwood City, Union City, Menlo Park, Milpitas, San Jose, and Cupertino, proving their widespread presence in the region. For a moving experience that combines professionalism, reliability, and affordability, many San Franciscans have come to trust Everlasting Moving as their go-to choice for an effortless relocation.
WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO READ
The above list includes Moving Companies Services that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.
SFist / Best of San Francisco / 16 Best Moving Companies Services