State and federal wildlife officials are doubling down on their mission to catch the 5-year-old female otter and social media darling who’s wreaking havoc along the coast.

According to a statement released on Friday by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the 5-year-old female otter named “Otter 841” has been causing quite a stir, aggressively approaching people and even taking a few bites at surfboards, as social media videos have shown. Now, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Monterey Bay Aquarium marine biologists are working together to apprehend the creature.

Image of Sea Otter 841 via USFWS Pacific Southwest Region.

This series of bellicose attacks has raised public safety concerns and wildlife experts have been on the otter's trail for nearly two weeks. Despite tagging the otter with a radio transmitter and keeping a close eye on her movements, the slippery sea otter has managed to outwit her would-be captors since July 2, according to KPIX. The capture efforts have reportedly been hindered by multiple factors, including poor underwater visibility and the otter's apparent aversion to nets. Wildlife officials admit that it may take days or even weeks to bring the animal under control.

Once captured, the sea otter will be transported to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, according to the statement, where she will undergo a comprehensive health assessment. Subsequently, experts will work to find her a suitable long-term home in a zoo or aquarium. Officials are quick to assert that euthanasia is not on the table as an option.

Jess Fuji, the sea otter program manager at the Monterey Aquarium, explained, "Although this otter was born in an animal care facility, she was raised by her mother with minimal human contact. When she was released, she was monitored by wildlife biologists. This otter behaved like a typical otter in the wild for over a year before interactions with people began."

Interestingly, this is not the first time the sea otter has displayed such aggressive behavior. In September 2022, she exhibited similar "unusual behavior," which was eventually subdued through a practice known as "hazing," wherein wildlife experts used intimidation and scare tactics to divert her to another area.

However, the same method has proven ineffective this time around, leaving experts puzzled about what might be causing the otter's combative disposition. Fuji speculates that hormonal surges or human feeding could be contributing factors.

Officials asked anyone witnessing human-sea otter interactions to report them to the Monterey Bay Aquarium at (831) 648-4840.

