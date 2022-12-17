After the San Francisco Elections Commission opened up storied elections director John Arntz’s position last month to much public outcry, the commission announced this week that it would indeed move to renew Arntz’s contract, Mission Local reported.

The commission agreed Monday night to put the renewal of Arntz’s contract up to a vote in January, and Arntz confirmed to Mission Local that he would accept the nomination. The public servant with an impeccable record who has overseen elections for nearly 20 years after numerous scandals, general mistrust, and fiscal insolvency reportedly fielded offers from other jurisdictions and states in the meantime.

San Francisco's respected director of elections is keeping his job after all.



The lesson: "a pleasant reminder that the people of this city and the ultimate decision-makers are actually quite sane."



The Elections Commission had chosen not to renew Arntz’s contract, despite his stellar performance, in order to conduct a national search in accordance with a city-level “racial equity plan” designed to boost diversity, equity, and inclusion. The move baffled other city officials.

At the time, Mayor Breed said in a statement to the Chronicle that this was “unfair politicization of a key part of our government that is working well for the voters of this city.”

When John Arntz took over as Director of Elections, the Department was a mess — remember ballot box tops floating in the bay?



Arntz turned it around. It’s now one of our best run departments.



However, the Chronicle noted that this executive search to find replacement candidates would cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000. The funds couldn’t be procured to carry it out. (Budget issues?)

“No money, no honey,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who also questioned the nonrenewal, explained to Mission Local. He had previously said that neither the Board of Supervisors nor the mayor’s office would cough up “a damn penny” for a national candidate search.

Arntz is reportedly happy to not have to leave his colleagues, to not have to move, and ready to continue his job after his busy year with the city’s four separate elections.

“I became director of elections because I was interested in operations, and now we have people here who are just fantastic in supporting operations for elections,” he told Mission Local. “We have this unbelievable investment toward supporting and helping voters. It’s amazing, and these sorts of situations don’t happen all the time in life. It’s unique to my work life and I think it’s unique for a lot of people.”

