- Before you saturate your body with tryptophan, take a pre-dinner walk through the San Francisco Botanical Garden — for free. "The Botanical Garden is free to everybody on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, [from] 7:30 am - 4:00 pm—bring your loved ones, get outdoors, and enjoy," reads a tweet from the garden. "Many thanks to the staff for working the holiday and making this opportunity available for the community!" [Twitter]
- Some asshole is abusing cats in Gilroy. Local police have received an alarming uptick involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals, primarily pet cats; residents have found kittens and cats that were "burned and mutilated" and have posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat killer.” [KRON4]
- Parts of the East and North Bay will get pretty windy today and temps will continue to drop through the Bay Area this week. [Chronicle]
- FYI: Before the JFK Promenade became a permanent fixture, there was a long history of SF's JFK Drive being a car-free corridor. [Underscore_SF]
- Whole Foods and Walgreens, as well as a collection of bodegas, are open until this afternoon. [KRON4]
- The San Jose Earthquakes is hosting a World Cup street party this weekend; World Cup watch parties will be held throughout the city this month, too. [Hoodline]
- For those looking to make a last-minute cranberry sauce, take a recipe recommendation from SF's own Juanita MORE!. [Underscore_SF]
- This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade proved that Paula Abdul (at 60 years old) can still turn a show (and flip around in heels) and Sean Paul's 2005 banger "Temperature" has aged like fine wine. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of SF Botanical Garden