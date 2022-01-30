Callers to 911 reported seeing someone crash a pickup truck into a cement barrier on the side of the Benicia Bridge Sunday afternoon, and the California Highway Patrol says the driver then got out on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 680 and jumped off the bridge.

The incident happened at 12:13 p.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area and the CHP sent out a helicopter to try to look for the man. They found the man's body about 15 minutes later.

The Solano County Coroner met the other responders at the Marina in Benicia to take the body. Traffic in the area following the crash

The Benicia-Martinez Bridge was one of Northern California’s first bridges to include an open-road tolling system. It’s actually three parallel bridges that cross the Carquinez Strait, just west of Suisun Bay in Solano County. It was built to replace the ferries crossing the Strait between Benicia and Martinez.

If you are in a crisis or need somebody to talk to, text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24-hour, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. If you or someone you know is having suicide thoughts, call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention Crisis Line at 415-781-0500. If you suspect someone you know is suicidal, do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Photo credit: Kyle Hawton via Wikimedia