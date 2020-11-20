With a clubby take on the al fresco dining experience, Midway SF has been able to host Diplo and Kruder & Dorfmeister in recent months, as well as standup comedians like Whitney Cummings.

Last week we learned that about a dozen SF bars had been temporarily shut down by city inspectors for COVID-19 health code violations, but at time of that report, most of these establishments had already corrected their issues and reopened. And we see from the Dogpatch bar the Midway SF’s Twitter feed, their closure happened way back in late July, and they got their SF Environmental Health Branch approval to reopen in the first week of August.

This is clearly a difficult landscape to navigate for any club, and Midway SF assistant general manager Andrea Kirk told KGO recently that it had been “100 percent a learning process."

The process is apparently going well enough that the Chronicle ran a piece today on the Midway’s outdoor operations during the pandemic. The club’s relatively remote environment and 40,000 square feet of mostly outdoor area certainly helps, and the place has had a kitchen and outdoor restaurant since long before the pandemic. There’s an outdoor stage now for live shows, patrons get their temperatures taken at the door, and there are “pod” social distancing markers a la Dolores Park.

“We require that guests come in groups of four, with only members of their ‘pod,’” owner Peter Glikshtern tells SFist via email. “All tables are set 6 feet apart from one another, and we ask that guests wear their masks when they are not actively eating or drinking, and at all times when they are up from their table, e.g. entering or exiting, using the restrooms, ordering food, etc.”

It’s not unlike the Oasis’ outdoor shows with dining, but with DJs rather than drag queens. The Chronicle reports that the club has quietly hosted Whitney Cummings, Diplo, and Kruder & Dorfmeister, with little promotion.

The Chron’s piece made some mention of New Year’s Eve at Midway SF, but the club clarifies that they’re actually “planning several outdoor, distanced dining experiences at The Midway over NYE weekend.” One of those is a scaled-down, brunched-up version of their annual New Year’s Day dance part A Fresh Start.

Image: the Midway SF via Twitter