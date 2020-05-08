Day 50-something of SF's shelter-in-place, but it might as well be day 1 million, as far as I'm concerned. As the days blur into one continuous transition from kitchen to bedroom to bathroom, I find myself thinking ... perhaps I need to locate a cannabis delivery company to break up the monotony.

Marijuana delivery has been a thing since before your grandparents had their hippie friend drop off brown weed at their commune. Today, things are pretty different with various, legal pot delivery services providing highly-curated cannabis selections directly to your door via apps, websites, or phones. That's right! You don't even have to go to any of San Francisco's great marijuana retail stores, now they come to you. Below are the Bay Area's best deliverers — out of the surprisingly large number of services now out there. Why is this list free to read?

Medithrive

Delivers to: San Francisco Featured : Best Cannabis Delivery Service in SF

Website Call

Now recognized as one of the best cannabis companies in the Bay Area, Medithrive was founded in 2009 as a medical marijuana dispensary. Since then this team has remained focused on improving the in-store experience for their medical patients & recreational customer while also putting an emphasis on creating the best delivery service you can find in San Francisco. As for Medithrive's staff, they have a carefully selected team that focuses on compassion, tolerance and understanding towards all people, even offering expert staff consultation, including recommendations to find the right marijuana solution or experience for you.

Sava

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin, San Jose #2 of 18 Top Marijuana Delivery SF

Website Call

Sava is a women run cannabis delivery service that tries to tailor the best experience to the individual. Sava provides some of the highest quality weed that is lab tested by a third party. They hand select cannabis strains from small batch brands which provides a level of quality that is hard to achieve from mass producers.

Buzz Delivery

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay #3 of 18 Leading Cannabis Delivery Service in SF

Website Call

Founded on the principle of creating a community of marijuana enthusiasts who share common beliefs about the healing properties of cannabis, Buzz works to connect its community members with the perfect THC & CBD products, on demand. Buzz works to meet the needs of each individual, and as such, they serve a growing community of enthusiastic and loyal members.

Cali Xpress

Delivers to: Oakland #4 of 18 Top-Notch SF Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

Website Call

Using the tagline "Inhale wisely," Cali Xpress has one of the nicest web interfaces of any delivery company in the Bay Area. Their team is passionate about providing rapid access to top-of-the-line marijuana products, and they boast an unmatched price point as they strive to source the absolute finest product in the state.

Farm Starz

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin, San Jose #5 of 18 Leading Weed Delivery San Francisco

Website Call

Farm Starz claims unbeatable deals on anything marijuana related. The service seeks to give its customers significant discounts while taking advantage of amazing door-to-door delivery of weed products within the Bay Area.

Foggy Daze

Delivers to: San Francisco #6 of 18 Top-Notch Cannabis Delivery Service in SF

Website Call

Foggy Daze is very much the farm-to-bong weed delivery service. All of the marijuana flower sold by this delivery company is grown on their internally-owned grow facilities, known as Island in the Sky farm. Foggy Daze does this to ensure the highest-quality standards of organic buds.

JAHnetics

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin #7 of 18 Best SF Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

Website Call

JAHnetics seeks to bring Bay Area residents some of the best products via one of the world’s top marijuana menus. JAHnetics specializes in craft cannabis with rare and exotic flavor profiles, resulting from a commitment to researching and developing the best cannabis on the market.

Kind Courier

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin, San Jose #8 of 18 Leading Marijuana Delivery SF

Website Call

Kind Courier not only serves up high-end products which have been tested according to California's required limitations, they also manage Kind County Farms where they have been cultivating their own flower for years. Today, Kind Courier delivers to San Francisco, Marin, the Peninsula, the South Bay and parts of the East Bay.

Lady Chatterley’s

Delivers to: San Francisco #10 of 18 Top-Notch Weed Delivery San Francisco

Website Call

Lady Chatterley's is a unique cannabis delivery service in San Francisco, featuring some of California's finest marijuana flower, pre-rolls, stylish vape pens, cartridges, delicious edibles, and relaxing spa products. Lady Chatterley's was also featured in Viceland's Slutever, and generally has a delivery window of 30 to 90 minutes in San Francisco, with additional delivery options in Marin & San Mateo.

Lifted SF

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay #11 of 18 Best Marijuana Delivery SF

Website Call

Lifted (originally Lifted420) is an independently owned delivery service which has been servicing San Francisco & the Peninsula since 2010. The compay began as the only motorcycle marijuana delivery service and has since grown to a well-oiled team that supports small family farms and sustainability by curating a menu with local cannabis products that are cultivated using sustainable and regenerative farming practices. Lifted strives to provide cannabis products at an affordable price, crafted with the highest botanical integrity straight to your door. And the company says it believes in "the potency of a human-to-human connection" and so they are always available via phone or web to answer questions.

Nice Guys Delivery

Delivers to: San Francisco #12 of 18 Best Marijuana Delivery SF

Website Call

Nice Guys is a family-owned cannabis delivery service located in Marin County. They maintain an extensive and unique menu catering to their customers' needs and preferences, with service dedicated to educating and guiding their members in their search for the benefits of cannabis.

Proven

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula #13 of 18 Top Weed Delivery San Francisco

Website Call

Proven offers both medical and recreational marijuana delivery in San Francisco and the Peninsula. They offer free delivery within SF and even provide 20% off of any first time order.

Puffy

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin #14 of 18 Leading Cannabis Delivery Service in SF

Website Call

Delivering both in California and Nevada, Puffy is not just your average third-party delivery service extending the reach of a brick-and-mortar marijuana store in SF. The service offers a range of products and brands, including edibles from Diamonds and LOL Edibles, vapes and cartridges from Dosists and Flav, as well as concentrates, flower, and CBD products.

Purple Star

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, Marin #15 of 18 Top-Notch SF Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

Website Call

Purple Star is a cannabis store located in the Mission, providing both medical and recreational marijuana. Following a banner of “Healing is our Mission,” Purple Star proudly contributes to local nonprofits.

Bud

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay, Marin, San Jose #16 of 18 Top Weed Delivery San Francisco

Website Call

Bud strives to be the Bay Area's most recognized name in weed delivery. Serving up locally-sourced, top-shelf flower, oils, pods, and more, Bud made its first fully California legal delivery in January 2018, but it had already gained some notoriety when its owner (blogger Justin Hall) famously turned down an offer by Budweiser&rights; to buy the "bud.com" URL back in 1994. Bud has been growing rapidly, now delivering to Marin / the North Bay, SF, the Peninsula, Oakland / the East Bay, San Jose, and Sacramento.

SF Green Delivery

Delivers to: San Francisco #17 of 18 Leading Weed Delivery San Francisco

Website Call

SF Green Delivery can discreetly deliver a suite of marijuana products to your door. Their products range from indoor to outdoor, cheap to expensive, and edibles to vapes. And they're known for their friendly service and reliable delivery times.

WeedHub Cannabis Delivery

Delivers to: San Francisco, Peninsula, East Bay #18 of 18 Best SF Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries

Website Call

WeedHub is a craft cannabis delivery team, and it is employee-owned — a fact which they say makes their customer service best-in-class. WeedHub believes that the commoditization of marijuana goes against the origins of the plant. As such, they offer price-match guarantees and ensure that they are supporting local suppliers, giving you a great selection and knowledge that you also support California's marijuana industry.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Marijuana Stores in SF / SF's 18 Best Marijuana Delivery Companies

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO USE

The above list includes Marijuana Delivery Companies that SFist believes continually provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful cannabis delivery teams in San Francisco. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees effect the ranking position of the "Featured" businesses, but every company has a history of providing great services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.