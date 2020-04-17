Oakland has been called the "Silicon Valley for Weed," but finding the right dispensary to deliver your cannabis is more than just the working with the biggest company. It's the artistry and personal touches that makes these some of the best delivery dispensaries in Oakland & the East Bay.

Believers in the a whole-body approach to wellness, Mary & Joe strives to combine the mind, body & soul. Through discreet deliveries, this group provides Oakland & the surrounding areas with flower, cartridges, edibles, extract, & prerolls to give you relaxing evenings and restful nights. They also have full plants, topicals, & cool merchandise to round out their offerings.

Green Gold

#2 of 16 Top Marijuana Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

Green Gold boasts some of the highest quality product at more affordable prices. Also offering discreet delivery options, Green Gold has well-trained drivers who deliver on a P2P basis, so your order gets to you fast. In fact, average delivery times are 35 to 40 minutes, and you are updated throughout the whole process by text message or push notification.

Golden State Canna

#3 of 16 Leading Cannabis Delivery Clubs in the East Bay

★★★★★ Website Call

Golden State Canna is a cannabis dispensary that provides medical & recreational deliveries in Oakland, Berkeley & the rest of the East Bay. They carry flower, concentrates edibles, vape pens, topicals, & vape equipment.

ECO Cannabis

#4 of 16 Top-Notch Weed Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call

ECO Cannabis is a seed-to-smoke operation that supplies flower, oils, edibles, waxes and more. They service both both medicinal and recreational clientele. With products that the ECO Cannabis team cared for as seedlings, the team is highly knowledgeable. The staff is also made up of Oakland residents, 50% of whom were previously incarcerated as a result of the "war on drugs" that disproportionately affects the people in the Oakland community. ECO has a physical location, as well.

BayQueen

#5 of 16 Top Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

BayQueen Deliveries takes a firmly medicinal viewpoint on cannabis. The owner comes from a background in pharmaceutical and health sciences and brings a technical knowledge and passion to her marijuana patients. BayQueen works with both patients & recreational users to bring the highest quality product with a goal of healing the mind, body, & soul.

Jingletown

#6 of 16 Leading Marijuana Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

Jingletown is a dispensary collective located in the Jingletown neighborhood of Oakland. Whether you are in need of cartridges, pre-rolls, edibles or concentrates, Jingletown has you covered. Jingletown has exemplary reviews from their customers and are known for great customer service.

blum

#7 of 16 Top-Notch Cannabis Delivery Clubs in the East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

blum believes that trust in your cannabis is as important as trust in your food. With physical locations in Oakland & San Leandro (also Reno & Las Vegas in Nevada), blum is a dispensary that focuses on its people first and foremost. They are in the business of freedom, and blum's delivery service is just one more step in that direction.

831 Delivery

#8 of 16 Best Weed Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

831 Delivery boasts the largest cannabis delivery menu of any dispensary in Northern California. 831 offers real-time GPS tracking as they bring you items from their immense catalog of vapes, flower, topicals, edibles, concentrates. 831 delivers to virtually the entire East Bay, as well as San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and other parts of California.

WeedHub

#9 of 16 Leading Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

WeedHub is a San Francisco-based dispensary that makes frequent deliveries to the East Bay. They are known for fast delivery windows and affordable, high-quality product.

Emjay

#10 of 16 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

Emjay cannabis delivery services focus on wellness and healthy living. Emjay is built for both those who are just beginning to dabble in marijuana as well as veterans who can understand the intricacies of strains and processes. They have fast delivery, affordable pricing, and only carry products they, themselves, would consume.

Mountain Remedy

#11 of 16 Best Cannabis Delivery Clubs in the East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Mountain Remedy brings flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals, & accessories directly to your door. They are open 10am to 9pm, 7 days per week.

Diamond Bonsai

#12 of 16 Best Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

The Diamond Bonsai is a cannabis collective based in Oakland. Focusing on membership, The Diamond Bonsai delivers marijuana products including vapes, edibles, flower, pre-roll, extract, tincture, topicals, and even gear.

Buzz Delivery

#13 of 16 Top Marijuana Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

BUZZ Delivery is rated among the best cannabis delivery dispensaries in Oakland & the East Bay because of their commitment to a robust menu and all of the love that they get from their customers in online reviews.

C.R.A.F.T.

#14 of 16 Leading Cannabis Delivery Clubs in the East Bay

★★★★☆ Website Call

The C.R.A.F.T. Collective is made of cannabis enthusiasts who are passionate about the marijuana industry. This delivery service carries rare varietals and flowers that a conniseur might like to try and then try again. C.R.A.F.T. also provides a concierge service that brings you exactly what you want to your doorstep.

Optimum

#15 of 16 Top-Notch Weed Delivery Services Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

Optimum strives to help you and every other customer in Oakland and the Bay Area achieve a higher-level of natural wellness. Optimum only delivers high-grade cannabis, but in numerous ways, from drinks to food to smoke to vape. Optimum, like most of the delivery services has descrete drop-off options.

Magnolia Oakland

#16 of 16 Top Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call

Magnolia describes themselves as an Oakland marijuana dispensary & dab bar. If you don't know what dabs are, perhaps you might want to ease your way into the marijuana world, first. If you a cannabis veteran, Magnolia might just be the place for you. Hosting events (in non-social distancing times), Magnolia is more than just a dispensary or delivery service, they have built a community around love of cannabis.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Best Marijuana Delivery Companies SF / 16 Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in Oakland