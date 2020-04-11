SF's dining scene inches closer to the verge of collapse with each passing day. One crutch holding local eateries up amid these severe times are to-go orders placed through delivery apps — with the City saying Friday that those companies must soon cap fees they charge restaurants at 15 percent.

With the entire country sheltering inside, ordering-in from neighborhood restaurants via food delivery apps — UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Caviar, etc. — is quickly becoming the new going-out. But these platforms often take substantial chunks from those final sales, in some cases north of 30 percent; the remaining amounts are then given to the said eatery. In a bid to buoy SF’s satiating establishments, Mayor Breed and two Board of Supervisors members (District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin and District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai) helped put in place an “emergency order” to limit delivery company fees for restaurants at 15 percent.

Restaurants are struggling to survive and delivery is their main option for staying open. I'm instituting a cap on the fees that delivery services can charge restaurants during this emergency, because it can make the difference between them staying afloat or laying-off staff. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 10, 2020

Per Eater SF, the swift mandate announced yesterday will force Caviar, Postmates, and others companies like them to abide by the 15 percent cap — or cease operations inside San Francisco city limits.

As Eater SF's Eve Batey notes too, customers of these same delivery services are currently enjoying financial niceties like reduced-order expenses and platform-only discounts. Though, the restaurants these patrons are ordering from haven't enjoyed many of the same money-saving courtesies.

“Restaurants across San Francisco are struggling to stay open,” Breed said in a statement published by the Office of the Mayor. “In these tough financial circumstances, every dollar counts and can make the difference between a restaurant staying open, or shuttering.”

This fee cap is just one way we're supporting our small businesses. We're also:

-Providing $9 million in zero interest loans

-$2 million in grants

-Halting commercial evictions & more

-Resources for small businesses and employees at https://t.co/5LjtlbSX3C — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 10, 2020

Supervisor Safai also agrees, adding the high commission fees charged to SF restaurants by delivery services could result in even more lay-offs and restaurant closures. “For San Francisco’s rich network of mom and pop restaurants to survive, it’s imperative that we move aggressively," Safai continues in the statement. "I applaud Mayor Breed for working with us to take swift action.”

According to Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, this cap on delivery fees will go into effect Monday and remain active for the duration of San Francisco's public health emergency or until restaurants can again resume in-person dining. It’s not clear how this will exactly affect customers, but GrubHub did send out an email to users Friday regarding the SF order, which included the following:

Mayor London Breed wants to impose a limit on a restaurant’s ability to pay for delivery services. This will increase your fees by $5–10 per order and immediately cripple delivery orders [...]

And PSA: tip your delivery drivers what you can. They're essentially waiters on wheels... who now dawn face masks and Purell-ed hands.

You can read the entire news release about the 15 percent delivery service cap and other industry relief efforts underway by San Francisco, here.

Image: Unsplash via Charles Deluvio